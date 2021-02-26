York City police provide updates on recent string of shootings

All shootings are still being investigated.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York City police released updates on Friday regarding the recent string of shootings.

Feb. 20 shooting at 1000 block of Edison Street

There are currently no suspects in this case, according to police. However, investigators are currently working on leads and attempting to find members of the community with any beneficial information.

The investigation has not moved along as investigators would have hoped due to the lack of forthcoming information. Investigators believe that the victim in this incident was targeted and the investigation is still on-going.

Feb. 21 at 700 block of West Poplar Street

The investigation is developing as hoped. Investigators are currently working on several leads and using community information to develop suspects. Furthermore, investigators believe that this was an isolated incident.

Feb. 24 at 600 block of Cleveland Avenue

Investigators are attempting to work with members of the community who have information about this incident.

The investigation has not moved along as investigators would have hoped due to the lack of forthcoming information. Investigators believe that the victims in this incident were targeted. The investigation is still ongoing.

Feb. 25 in the first block of North Newberry

The investigation has been progressing well. Through cooperation with the community and other evidence, investigators have been able to develop several leads and are currently solidifying information that will expectantly lead to an arrest.

Message from the police commissioner regarding the shootins

"I care about these young guys doing the shooting; but I Love this town too much to allow anyone to continue to put our neighborhoods (and the good people who live in them) at risk... without being checked! So, we will take this latest punch, get back up, keep swinging and continue the good work we have already started... Because we are on the right path; with increased Police presence, good investigation, building bonds with the community and working together to get these guns off the street".