York City settles for the resignation of police officer accused of reenacting the death of George Floyd

The York Police Department has agreed to pay Clayton Swartz $82,000 for his resignation, saving taxpayers money on a trial, according to the mayor's office.

YORK, Pa. — York City settled for the resignation of a York police offer accused of reenacting the death of George Floyd in 2020.

In July 2020, Clayton Swartz was placed on unpaid suspension with a recommendation of termination.

The city convinced the Court of Common Pleas that the matter had to be retired in court, according to the mayor's office. A trial was scheduled and would have allegedly cost the city over $250,000.

However, in a statement released by Mayor Michael R. Helfrich's office, an agreement to avoid a trial was reached.

According to reports, Swartz will not return as a York City Police Officer. The York Police Department has agreed to pay him $82,000 for his resignation.

In a statement, the mayor's office announced that the settlement saves hundreds of thousands in taxpayer money and achieves the city's goal of ensuring Swartz will no longer be employed by York.

“I stood my ground on this issue because of the importance of these allegations to our community and the findings of our internal investigation that Mr. Swartz should no longer be representing the York City Police Department," Mayor Helfrich said.