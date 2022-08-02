York City Police to announce a new initiative in the effort to combat gun violence

Police officials will hold a press conference at the Stillmeadow Church at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

YORK, Pa. — The fight to end gun violence continues across the city of York as police officials are set to announce a new initiative Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement officials have said they will not release any information on the initiative ahead of the press conference but are optimistic of change as they've seen a decrease in crime.

Lieutenant Daniel Lentz, chief of staff of the York City Police Department, says the city has seen a decrease of non-fatal shootings from 2020 to 2021. There were 64 non-fatal shootings, an approximate 11% decrease to 57 in 2021.

Currently, Lieutenant Lentz says the number of non-fatal shootings is the same this year as they were in 2021, six, with homicides being up one compared to last year during this time.

State officials have worked to end violence for the past several years and just this past month, Governor Tom Wolf announced the distribution of millions of dollars to combat the issue.

Through the American Rescue Plan, $15 million was granted to continue the work of the Pennsylvania Commission for Crime and Delinquency's (PCCD) Gun Violence Intervention and Prevention program.

"This investment is one piece of the puzzle, but we also need to address the systemic and structural issues that cause inequity and harm in our society," Governor Tom Wolf said in a press conference last month.

Less than one week following this announcement, Governor Wolf announced $23 million of grant funding provided by the PCCD which would be headed towards 25 projects to stop gun and group violence across the Commonwealth.

Two million dollars of the funding was allocated to York County, the only county to receive grants in the South Central Pennsylvania region.

The Wolf Administration says these funds will go towards the identification of at-risk youth, connection to substance use disorder resources, mental health, mentorship, and community-based services.