York City police investigate two seperate shootings

Police say the shootings are not believed to related.

YORK, Pa. — Three people are hurt after two seperate shootings in York City in the past three day.

The first shooting was on August 14, around 11:45 p.m.

Officers were called to the 300 block of East College Avenue and found a 15 year-old girl and 22 year-old man that had been shot.

Both were taken to York Hosptial for treatemnt. The man was treated and released, the 15 year-old is listed in stable condition.

The second shooting happened on August 17, around 12:15 a.m.

Police got a call about a shooting in the 300 block of West North Street, and foudn a 19 year-old man with a gunshoto wound.

He was taken to York Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

York City Police say these shootings are not believed to be related and no arrests have been made in either case.