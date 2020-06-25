York City Police Department publicizes use of force policy

The department says it is committed to protecting and serving citizens.

YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department made its use of force policy public Thursday.

The city posted the policy on the front page of its website.

A department spokesperson says the mayor, police commissioner, and York councilpersons are still evaluating the policy to "ensure the policy aligns with the recommendations of the Final Report of the President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing, issued in 2015 under former President Obama, and Campaign Zero’s current #8CantWait initiative"

Almost all of the #8CantWait policy recommendations are already in place, according to a spokesperson.

The group evaluating the policy will determine what, if any, changes need to be put in place.

York officers responding to a situation must adhere to a list of steps to maintain control of the situation.

The steps include establishing verbal control with respectful and calming language and making a peaceful arrest.

Should the person being arrested not comply, the officer may use force that does not inflict pain.

If an arrest is still not made, the officer may apply the following, in this order:

Pepper spray

Taser

Striking techniques with the officer's body

Striking techniques with an approved object

Potentially deadly force

The policy explains when and how each step may be utilized.