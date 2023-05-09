York City Police Department honors fallen officers with run and walk

The Fallen Officer Run and Walk will honor Officer Henry Schaad and Officer Alex Sable, who both died in the line of duty.

YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department will hold their first Fallen Officer Run and Walk on Tuesday.

It honors two officers, Officer Henry C. Schaad and Officer Alex I. Sable, who both died in the line of duty.

These officers were originally honored individually, with separate runs over the summer. This year, the York City Police Department decided to combine them for one big day of commemorations.

Tuesday marks five years since Officer Sable died in the line of duty after a training exercise in 2018. The department also honors Officer Schaad, who was killed in the line of duty during the 1969 York race riots.

Sergeant John J. Huncher III of the York City Police Department said this run not only helps remember the fallen but also brings their department together.

"[It's nice] seeing the younger officers not lose in translation what these officers sacrificed and what their family sacrifice," said Huncher. "It just shows the dedication of the officers of this department."

Friends, family and fellow officers will run in formation together to both of the officer's resting places, before circling back to the York City Police Department.