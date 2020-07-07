State Police investigating crash involving York City fire engine

The engine was responding to reports of smoke showing from a roof on Sunday when it was involved in a crash with a motorcyclist.

A motorcyclist is injured after a crash involving a York City fire engine on Sunday evening.

The engine was responding to a call for smoke showing from a roof on North State Street around 11:47 p.m. when the crash happened.

According to a release from York City, while en route, Engine 99-1 was involved in a crash with a motorcycle at the intersection of East Market Street and North Broad Street.

The motorcyclist was taken to York Hospital and admitted for his injuries.

The three firefighters on-board the engine were not hurt.

The crash is being investigated by Pennsylvania State Police and York City Police.

