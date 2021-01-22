x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Local News

York City will take over fire coverage for North York Borough

North York Borough Council voted to accept a contract from York City Fire Department to cover fire and rescue calls for the borough starting February 11.
york city fire department

North York Borough Council voted unanimously on Thursday night to accept a bid from York City Fire Department to cover fire and rescue services for the borough.

Liberty Fire Company, who currently serves North York Borough, will close its doors on February 11.

Log into Facebook
Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.
Facebook

This comes after former Fire Chief, Steven Miller, is accused of embezzling $16,000 from the company over the course of four years.

RELATED: Former Liberty Fire Company chief charged with embezzling over $16,000

In a special meeting, council voted between bids from York Area United Regional Fire Department and York City Fire Department.

This three year contract will cost the borough $70,000 per year with a 2% increase annually.

Council York Area United Fire and Rescue put in a bid for a two year contract at $85,000 per year with a 5% increase for the second year.

The coverage will start on February 11 at midnight.