York City will take over fire coverage for North York Borough

North York Borough Council voted unanimously on Thursday night to accept a bid from York City Fire Department to cover fire and rescue services for the borough.

Liberty Fire Company, who currently serves North York Borough, will close its doors on February 11.

This comes after former Fire Chief, Steven Miller, is accused of embezzling $16,000 from the company over the course of four years.

In a special meeting, council voted between bids from York Area United Regional Fire Department and York City Fire Department.

This three year contract will cost the borough $70,000 per year with a 2% increase annually.

Council York Area United Fire and Rescue put in a bid for a two year contract at $85,000 per year with a 5% increase for the second year.