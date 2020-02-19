York City Fire Chief granted another year to move into city

The York City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to offer the chief a second residency requirement waiver, just days before a previous one expired.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York City Fire Chief Chad Deardorff has been granted another year to move into the city.

Per city policy, all department heads must live in the city.

"I'm less than, less than 3 and a half miles outside the city," said Deardorff, who adds he's never missed a call where he was needed on scene. He adds "I don't see the difference whether or not if I'm responding from my current house or in the city."

Deardorff said he told the Mayor of his decision not to move late last summer after the city granted him an extension last year to discuss a possible move with his family.

But, city council claims the Mayor did not tell them of Deardorff's decision until January. At a meeting late last month, council didn't approve the waiver that would have rid Deardorff of the requirement to move within the city limits.