York men take a unique approach to rebuilding the city

YORK, Pa. — Two York County men have a vision and a plan to help revitalize downtown York one block at a time.

What makes this project unique is the fact that they are also working on helping people move into their new homes and keep them. That's the vision of Fredrick Walker and Anthony Moore, the co-owners of Foursquare Development and Construction.

"We are in the process of demolishing the property and redeveloping this area in Salem Square," says Walker.

Why the Salem Square neighborhood?

Foursquare partnered with York College to research and find areas of downtown York most in need of help.

The company purchased the three Salem Ave. units from the Redevelopment authority.

"We know that there is development being done in other areas of the city, but we wanted to help this part of the community as well," Walker explained.

It is quite the undertaking.

The fronts of the units have been taken down as has most of the back portions of the buildings. Inside, all the old plaster has been taken down to reveal the studs that were put in place when the homes were built in the late 1800's.

"It's definitely a great one to start with – especially in this community . This allows everyone to see what we are about.", says Cody Lightly, Foursquare's Vice President of Construction.

The team isn't just about rebuilding these homes. It's also about finding new owners.

Foursquare has partnered with Tenfold and other organizations, including the York College Center for Community Engagement to host 'financial literacy' classes.

The classes are part of York College's Urban Collaborative and are designed to help potential buyers with a down payment and lessons on how to a first-time home buyer.

"So our goal again is to get people in who can actually stay in the home. That's how you sustain a community and be able to build property value and wealth. So that's why we are taking such a cautious and pragmatic approach to it," says Foursquare co-owner Anthony Moore.

The company also bought one of the connecting unit's from the estate of Tammy Langle's grandmother.

Langle used to live in the unit with her grandmother and when she passed, Langle wasn't able to get the loan needed to purchase the property. So, Foursquare jumped in and bought the property and is helping Tammy become the eventual owner when the work is finished.

Langle says, "They're great! If it wasn't for them, there wouldn't be anything. These (houses) would still be vacant. There wouldn't be anything going on.. So it's good to see people do things like this with the vacant homes."

Langle will also take part in the financial literacy component of the project to help her get the necessary financing and help her become a first-time home buyer.

"Being that I've always had someone taking care of me- to do something on my own is a big thing," she says.

Sometime this summer, the homes should be ready for sale. Moore says a lot is going into these houses.

"We're not going to slap any lipstick on these pigs. We are actually going to go and renovate them with high end furnishings and really go about changing the whole trajectory and the whole stigma and reputation of the neighborhood. I just have a lot of pride and excitement and joy when I talk about it."

Moore says this is a 'proof of performance project' for the company. If all goes as planned, Walker and Moore say they will look to purchase and rebuild more homes in the Salem Square neighborhood and then elsewhere around the city of York.

The first financial literacy class takes place on Feb. 19 at the York College Center for Community Engagement along East Market Street in York.

