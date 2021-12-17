City of York cancels large city-sponsored public events due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Mayor Michael Helfrich announced Friday the cancellation of large city-sponsored events, including the White Rose New Year's Eve Drop, amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

YORK, Pa. — York City Mayor Michael Helfrich has announced that due to the recent increase of COVID-19 cases, as well as York and Memorial hospitals being near or above 100% capacity, all city-sponsored public events have been canceled.

This includes the New Year’s Eve White Rose Drop in Continental Square and the New Year’s Eve Children’s Balloon Drop at Voni Grimes Gym.

These events are being canceled so that the City of York does its best to avoid high inpatient volumes, which can create delays in the start of care and cause length of stays in hospitals to grow, according to a press release.

"While we know that these events are community favorites, these events have the potential of bringing very large crowds together to celebrate, exacerbating this fourth surge of COVID-19," the press release read.

Additionally, beginning at midnight on Dec. 23, other than the Treasurer's Office customer windows, City Hall business will be conducted by previously scheduled appointment only and masks will be required.

These critical services will remain operational:

Police

Fire departments

The City of York Wastewater Treatment Plant

The City of York Bureau of Health and Health Clinic

Snow plowing and snow emergency enforcement

During this time, parking enforcement will continue including enforcement of parking meters.

Residents with emergency needs shall, as usual, call 911 for assistance.

Residents and business owners that have urgent and essential business with the city shall continue to communicate with their points of contact.

Residents with general concerns may email mayorsoffice@yorkcity.org or call 717-849-2221.