York church offers Palm Sunday meal to those in need

Giving away three hundred meals, organizers and volunteers worked hard to make sure no one left hungry.

YORK, Pa. — Those looking for a warm meal to take home on Palm Sunday could find it at a local church in York.

The First Presbyterian Church of York hosted its Community Palm Sunday Takeaway Dinner Sunday afternoon. The church opened its doors to guests interested in enjoying a free ham dinner along with a bag of candy for the kids.

"You can look at them, and they may look completely together but they're homeless, or they're living in their car," Katie Berkebile said. "So it's very rewarding to know that you're helping somebody, but on the other hand it is very, very humbling because we have a lot and they don't."