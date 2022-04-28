York church joins efforts to help people in Ukraine and bring refugee families to the area

The event will be taking place at 7 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of York. Anyone is welcome to attend.

YORK, Pa. — The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of York will be hosting an event on Thursday night called "Ukraine: Understanding the Crisis and How We Can Help."

The first guest speaker, Greg Dwyer, was a Peace Corps volunteer in Ukraine from 1996 to 1998 where he taught English as a second language at a secondary school. He lived and traveled all over the former Soviet Union during that time and will be giving his perspective on working and living in Ukraine and the crisis taking place.

The second speaker, Pam Nicholson, will be talking about what the church will be doing as a community. She says their expectation is that they will be hosting a Ukrainian family.

The family will be staying with a local man who has a big farm and has the space to host them. Nicholson says they still need a team who will help them with registering the kids at school, helping with transportation, shopping, and healthcare.

"The intention is to help whatever family emerges from the Ukraine and continue that effort with another family, with a family from elsewhere, in whatever way we can, that's part of the whole mission," Nicholson said.

