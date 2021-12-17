New Year's events cancelled in York due to rising COVID cases

Due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, York City has cancelled its public New Year’s Eve events.

YORK, Pa. — Due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, York City has cancelled its public New Year’s Eve events.

For the second year in a row, there will be no White Rose Drop in Continental Square or Children’s Balloon Drop at Voni Grimes Gym.

Nearby, WellSpan York Hospital and UPMC Memorial Hospital are near or above 100 percent capacity, officials said.

New Year’s Eve events have traditionally drawn large crowds that city officials said could further spread coronavirus and overtax the health system.

“We have not received any negative comments about having to do this. I think a lot of people understand that it’s our responsibility to protect our residents and of course our city employees,” said York City chief of staff Collin Holder.

The news did disappoint some who were expecting a return to celebrating holidays as a community.

“It’s upsetting because I believe in that and I want parents and families to come down there. It’s a tradition,” said Eugenia Denise Tyler.