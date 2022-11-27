York businesses celebrate Small Business Saturday

Business owners in York’s Market District said Small Business Saturday is one of the most important days of the year.

YORK, Pa. — Downtown York was bustling with activity for Small Business Saturday. Hundreds of people flocked to dozens of local businesses to support their neighbors.

“I like coming to stores where you can talk to people and not shop online, which is kind of impersonal," said Andrea Smith, who shopped locally with friends.

“We get to support people who care about the community, verses people who are just out there to make money," said Celia Lacker, a local York resident.

The day gave residents new opportunities to explore areas of York they haven’t seen.

“A lot of these places I haven’t gone into, but the restaurants I have," said Ben Eveler. "This gave us an excuse to come down and check a lot of these places out.”

“[It's] because people are coming out to support the cause, and this is the day they want to show the support," said Christina Clark, the owner of Sun Rise Soap Company.

“Small businesses put so much effort behind the scenes that people don’t see," said Melanie Possi, who co-owns POP Crafts with her husband. "And it’s nice that it’s all worth it on a day like this for it to all come together and for people to come in and appreciate what you do.”

Owners said the shopping crowds keep on getting bigger each year.