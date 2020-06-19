Guns and drugs seized, brothers facing charges in York City

Among items found in the apartment, police seized fentanyl, two guns and soft body armor.

YORK, Pa. — Two men are facing drug and firearms charges after authorities located fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and guns in a York City apartment during a warrant service on Thursday morning.

Joseph M. Ramos, 25, and Carlos A. Ramos, 27, whom are brothers, are each charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, firearms offenses and possession of instruments of a crime.

Officers executed a search warrant along the 700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in York City on Thursday morning when they found 15 grams of fentanyl, two electronic digital scales, a Glock 45 handgun loaded with a 30 round extended magazine, a FNH .57x28 caliber handgun loaded with 20 rounds of armor piercing rounds and soft body armor, according to the York County District Attorney's office.

“The arrest of Joseph and Michael Ramos serves as yet another reminder that we continue to work closely with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners to reduce violent crime in our communities," York County District Attorney Dave Sunday said. "Removing illegal firearms and narcotics from our community is a common sense step towards achieving this goal.”