York blood drive held to honor two firefighters killed by impaired drivers

Zac Sweitzer and Chief Rodney Miller both served in the Loganville Volunteer Fire Company and both lost their lives to impaired drivers.

YORK, Pa. — A special blood drive will be held in memory of two members of the Loganville Volunteer Fire Company.

The blood drive will be held at Genesis Church, located at 1405 Seven Valleys Road on Friday, Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will honor Zac Sweitzer and Chief Rodney Miller.

This is the 14th blood drive held in memory of Sweitzer. On Thanksgiving Day in 2008, he was hit by an underage and impaired driver.

Sweitzer was an athlete, outdoorsman and loved to serve others by volunteering with the Loganville Volunteer Fire Company, where he served alongside his friend and Chief, Rodney Miller.

Four and a half years later, Miller would lose his life in a similar manner. On April 27, 2013, Miller responded to a call to shut down Interstate 83 for a prior DUI-related crash. Never one to miss a call, this would be his last. While responding, Miller was struck and killed by a repeat DUI offender.

This will be the ninth year the Sweitzer and Miller families come together to remember and honor both of these men during the memorial blood drive.

Sweitzer and Miller continued to save lives even in death, as both were organ, tissue and cornea donors.

Donating blood is another way to give the gift of life, which is why residents are encouraged to come out and donate.