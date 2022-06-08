York and Harrisburg police working to curb teen gun violence this summer

As schools let out for summer, police are working to quell gun violence and other crime among city youth.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As kids leave the classrooms for summer, police in York and Harrisburg are preparing to keep them safe.

“Summertime has just always been difficult because the kids are out, they’re idle, it’s hot, tensions are high, it’s always a time you’re looking, and you’re planning, if you can plan," said York City Police Commissioner, Michael Muldrow.

Both cities, among many others across the nation, have been working to curb teenage gun violence.

“So much of it anymore, it’s not geographic, it’s not all related to drugs, it’s becoming a cultural phenomenon among young people," said Commissioner Muldrow.

Commissioner Muldrow says over 50 percent of the city’s shooting incidents and other violent crime is committed by young people.

This summer, his department is taking new steps to get that number down.

It will relaunch a juvenile engagement program and also increase street patrols.

Officers will team up with state police and York City School District officers on those patrols.

“Now you’ll actually have school officers arm-in-arm with our officers, who know the kids, know the families, and will be able to help start those conversations," said Commissioner Muldrow.

York City police are also getting ready to launch a new partnership with the York City Housing Authority.

The Housing Authority has plans to completely upgrade a historically troubled neighborhood in the city.

The neighborhood has not yet been named.

The outside and inside of buildings will be upgraded, and the overall security of the neighborhood will be improved.

Police will also have an officer check-in building in the area, and run a cadet program out of it.

“This summer is going to be a big summer for us and I understand it’s a mountain and there’s a lot of hurdles ahead, we’re excited for all the strategies and all the new things we’re rolling out," said Commissioner Muldrow.

Harrisburg Police say it’s critical to keep kids occupied.

The city is planning to do that through Parks and Rec programs and summer job opportunities.

“We have good kids here, but we have to keep them occupied," said Harrisburg police commissioner, Thomas Carter. "Once they get an idle mind then they get into things they shouldn’t be doing."

Back in York, community members like Jarrett Kinard are doing their part.

He hosts a twice-a-week social club for young men which teaches them things like chivalry and self-evaluation.

"Being able to control themselves in different atmospheres, when they’re away from their parents, knowing right from wrong, being able to see it from a mile away," said Kinard.

He says the program, BPhiB, is just one example of how communities can pitch in to help.

“A lot of kids just want to be kids," said Kinard. "They hear about the gun violence going on, they come to me, we talk about it and they’re worried and they shouldn’t have to be.”

And police agree, it takes a village.

"We all have to jump in and be out there and be active," said Commissioner Carter. "And if we see something we have to speak out.”