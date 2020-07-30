One person taken to hospital after incident at York Airport

Emergency dispatch said they believed a gyro-copter had a rough landing, resulting in one person being taken to the hospital.

YORK, Pa. — One person has been taken to the hospital after an incident at York Airport.

According to emergency dispatch, crews were sent to York Airport in the 6000 block of Lincoln Highway West for a report of an injured person.

Dispatch told FOX43 they believe a gyro-copter had a "rough landing" and one person was taken to the hospital.

There is no word on the extent of their injuries at this time.