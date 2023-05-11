Reminder from a local police department: Please don't blow your grass clippings onto the road after mowing your lawn

Clippings can become slippery on asphalt, posing a potential danger to motorcyclists and bicyclists, according to York County Regional Police.

YORK, Pa. — As we head into the peak of the lawncare season, a Central Pennsylvania police department has a message for residents who have just finished giving their lawns a trim:

Please don't blow your grass clippings onto the road.

"Grass clippings become pretty slippery on asphalt, especially when wet, and it could cause a hydroplaning effect on passing drivers," the York County Regional Police Department said in a recent post. "The danger is mostly to those on motorcycles and bicycles, since they are only on two wheels, and balance is imperative.

"Even on a hot and sunny day, grass clippings blowing out from the blade cover or blower tunnel can be a serious distraction for someone on a motorcycle, or bicycle."

Those who blow grass clippings onto the road could be cited for spreading debris on a roadway, and some municipalities have specific local ordinances prohibiting such behavior, the police department said.