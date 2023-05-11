Reminder from a local police department: Please don't blow your grass clippings onto the road after mowing your lawn

YORK, Pa. — As we head into the peak of the lawncare season, a Central Pennsylvania police department has a message for residents who have just finished giving their lawns a trim:
Please don't blow your grass clippings onto the road.
"Grass clippings become pretty slippery on asphalt, especially when wet, and it could cause a hydroplaning effect on passing drivers," the York County Regional Police Department said in a recent post. "The danger is mostly to those on motorcycles and bicycles, since they are only on two wheels, and balance is imperative.
"Even on a hot and sunny day, grass clippings blowing out from the blade cover or blower tunnel can be a serious distraction for someone on a motorcycle, or bicycle."
Those who blow grass clippings onto the road could be cited for spreading debris on a roadway, and some municipalities have specific local ordinances prohibiting such behavior, the police department said.
"If a motorcyclist goes into a slide because of the grass clippings you just blew onto the highway, you could be held legally liable," YCRPD added. "Please make sure be careful and not to blow grass clippings onto roadways and clean up any that you may have accidently spread."