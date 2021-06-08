Lawsuit filed in 2019 alleged wrongful death of Vietnam veteran in WellSpan York Hospital

According to the law firm handling the case, Odoms was "abandoned for nearly two hours in the emergency room of WellSpan York Hospital," on Aug. 16, 2019.

YORK, Pa. — A lawsuit has been filed in the alleged wrongful death of Terry Lynn Odoms, a decorated Marine Corps and Vietnam veteran, who died at WellSpan York Hospital in 2019.

According to Ross Feller Casey, LLP, the law firm handling the case, Odoms was "abandoned for nearly two hours in the emergency room of WellSpan York Hospital" on Aug. 16. 2019.

"A dangerous shortage of available nurses – something WellSpan Health, the regional health system, knew about but failed to address – contributed to his death," the law firm stated.

Odoms, 72, arrived at WellSpan York Hospital's emergency room on the above date shortly after 10 a.m., according to surveillance footage.

Reportedly, Odoms' vital signs were abnormal—both his heart rate and respiratory rate were elevated. "Despite these worrisome signs, a WellSpan staff member wheeled Odoms into the emergency room waiting area," the firm went on. Odoms waited there for nearly two hours, according to surveillance footage.

After 40 minutes, Odoms can be seen moving, seemingly trying to get the attention of a hospital worker. Moments later, he became motionless, and slumped over in his wheelchair.

After this, a hospital worker called his name three times, but he was unable to respond. As a result, he was marked LWBS – “left without being seen.”

The law firm handling the case claims that hospital staff walked by Odoms 12 times during his nearly 100 minute wait, and by the time someone noticed him, he was already deceased. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Odoms' final moments were all captured on surveillance footage and are being used by Ross Feller Casey as a key component in the case.

"The conduct here is truly shocking and outrageous, and one is left to wonder whether Mr. Odoms’ station in life - he was neither rich nor powerful - had anything to do with what happened," the law firm said.

WellSpan Health issued the following statement: