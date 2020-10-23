x
Wrightsville man dies after motorcycle crash

Luis Rivera, 56, was found dead at the scene of the crash.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Wrightsville man is dead after a motorcycle crash.

On October 22 around 8:00 p.m., the York County Coroner's Office was dispatched to the area of Furnace Road in Hellam Township for a reported motorcycle crash.

Officials say that Rivera failed to negotiate a turn while riding the motorcycle, causing it to crash.

Rivera was reportedly wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The coroner ruled his cause of death to be blunt force trauma associated with the crash.

