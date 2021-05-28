Wreaths Across America's Mobile Education Exhibit will make 6 tour stops in Central PA in June

The MEE has been traveling the country to honor the nation's veterans. It will make its first stop in Central Pennsylvania on June 9 in Hanover.

HANOVER, Pa. — Wreaths Across America, a non-profit organization best known for placing wreaths on veteran’s headstones at Arlington National Cemetery and other military cemeteries nationwide, announced this week that its Mobile Education Exhibit will make 15 tour stops in Pennsylvania over the next few weeks.

The MEE has been traveling the country to honor the nation's veterans. It will make its first stop in Pennsylvania on Sunday, June 6.

“The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring community together and teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “However, over the last year, in light of the current health crisis, we feel this exhibit has taken on even more meaning by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate in something that is both educational and inspiring, while supporting and giving back to the communities it visits.”

The MEE achieves this goal by bringing the local community, veterans, active-duty military and their families together through interactive exhibits, short films, and shared stories, Worcester said.

The exhibit serves as a mobile museum, educating visitors about the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes as well as serving as an official ‘welcome home’ station for our nation’s Vietnam Veterans.

The MEE will make 15 tour stops across Pennsylvania, including six in Central PA.

Central PA tour stops include:

June 9: Hanover, York County

The Col Richard McClalister Chapter, NS Daughters of the American Revolution will host the MEE for a free open house for the public, to honor our nation’s veterans and active duty military. The MEE will be located at the Lowes Parking lot on Eisenhower Street from 10am – 4pm.

June 10: Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County

The Cumberland Valley Corvette Club and Lawrence Chevrolet will host the MEE for a car show, while honoring our nation’s veterans and active duty military at 6445 Carlisle Pike from 10:00am – 6:00pm.

June 11: East Berlin, Adams County

The East Berlin VFW will host the MEE for a “Touch-A-Truck” event, in honor our nation’s veterans and active duty military. The MEE will be located at 107 Locust Street, from 12pm – 8pm.

June 12: Gap, Lancaster County

The Gap VFW located at 4988 Lincoln Hwy will host the MEE for a Wreaths Across America celebration day from 10:00am – 1:00pm.

June 17: Marietta, Lancaster County

Jagtrux Inc. is holding a free open house for the public to tour the MEE in honor of our nation’s veterans and active duty military and to celebrate their participation in Wreaths Across America Day December 18th, 2021 at 1435 river road from 9am – 4pm.

June 18: Harrisburg, Dauphin County

The Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association is holding a free open house for the public to tour the MEE in honor of our nation’s veterans and active duty military and to celebrate their participation in Wreaths Across America Day December 18th, 2021 at 5045 Jonestown Rd from 10am – 5pm.

When the MEE pulls into your area, all veterans, active-duty military, their families, and the local community members are invited and encouraged to visit, take a tour and speak with WAA representatives and volunteers, organizers said.

Tours of the MEE are free and open to the public with social distancing, sanitation and COVID-19 safety procedures in place to protect the health of all visitors in accordance with the CDCs recommendation for large gatherings stemming from concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.