Knitters, quilters, and crocheters invited to World Wide Knit in Public Day celebration Saturday in Carlisle

The event at Letort Park is a promotion for the Homeless Memorial Blanket Project, which aims to knit 500 blankets by Dec. 21, organizers say.

Knitters, crocheters, and quilters are invited to join together in Carlisle's Letort Park Saturday to mark World Wide Knit in Public Day and remind area artisans about the Homeless Memorial Blanket Project, which will be happening again on Homeless Remembrance Night on Dec. 21.

Saturday's event will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Last year’s poignant and highly successful Central Pa. event has bloomed into a national effort slated to be positioned on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., organizers said.

Reverend Matthew Best, one of the founders of last year’s effort which provided 219 blankets to folks in need, said he is excited about this year’s larger and hopefully more impactful event.

“If the numbers from just Illinois, Massachusetts, South Carolina, and Maine, are correct, we already have more blankets pledged than last year," Best said in a press release. "We’re shooting for 500 at the Capitol building, or 9000 square feet."

"Last year’s 219 blankets covered 3,200 square feet at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Carlisle," he went on. "We have groups from all 50 states and two territories up and running, and we’re looking forward to increasing nationwide awareness about the unstably housed, and to making hundreds of people around the nation feel like they matter, because they do."

Knitter Bernadine Rider said she has already committed to making blankets for the #memorialblanket and welcomes others to join her in the park.

"It’s not just about knitting or crocheting or quilting at home alone," she said. "Bringing folks together to create is a wonderful feeling. I’m looking forward to meeting other folks from the area working on this project.”

One of those other people is Amy Neurohr.

“Last year, I headed up the squares aspect of the blanket project," she said. "Knitters and crocheters who couldn’t make a whole blanket, just made squares. I collected all these together and connected them to make blankets. I’ll be doing that again this year."

“It isn’t just an art installation, or an attempt to help others in need," she went on. "It’s also a demonstration of what we can do as a community. We care, we act, we accomplish. People think we aren’t a community anymore, but last year’s #memorialblanket project proved that we are.”