Volunteers build a 150-foot long bologna sandwich

LEBANON, Pa. — Volunteers and organizers with Visit Lebanon Valley want to make delicious history.

On Tuesday, they will attempt to build a 150-foot long Lebanon bologna sandwich in the North Hall at the Lebanon Exposition Center and Fairgrounds.

The sandwich will include 1,200 slices of Seltzer's Lebanon bologna, 600 slices of provolone cheese from Country View Grocery and 200 pounds of bread baked by the Lebanon County Career and Technology Center.

But it's more than just the world's largest bologna sandwich.

Before building began, each footlong "bite" of the sandwich was sponsored at $100 per foot, which was all donated to Lebanon County Christian Ministries and their efforts to combat food insecurity in the Lebanon Valley.

Since each foot of the sandwich gained sponsorship, plus a few extra donations drizzled on top, over $15,000 was donated to fight community hunger.