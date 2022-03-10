World Habitat Day goes local in York County

York Habitat for Humanity and several other local organizations are celebrating World Habitat Day on Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — The rain did not stop York Habitat for Humanity from partnering with Affordable Housing Advocates, Friends & Neighbors, Inc., and York County Coalition on Homelessness to celebrate World Habitat Day on Monday, during their Fall Women Build event.

Volunteers gathered at the Chestnut Street Revitalization Project site in York to kick off the celebration by working on a Habitat home.

The muddy construction work was followed by a luncheon on site with local officials. They discussed the growing inequality and challenges they see for affordable, decent housing throughout York County, and how they could partner to address these issues.

World Habitat Day was designated by the United Nations to take place on the first Monday in October. York Habitat for Humanity said in a statement that the day was, "to reflect on the state of the habitats, and on the basic right of all to adequate shelter."

For more information about the event, click here.