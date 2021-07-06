Free workshop in Harrisburg teaches you how to create your own urban garden

Participants will learn how to grow vegetables, including kale, melons, cabbage, and sustainable living tips, to make soil using their own waste.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Rafiyqa Muhammad, artistic director for Ngozi Inc. had a resolution for the shortage of markets in Harrisburg.

"You need to have transportation in Harrisburg to even get the fresh produce that we need. The corner stores are not a healthy way to eat and unfortunately, a lot of our families go to our local corner stores," said Muhammad. "That also is part of enabling our poor health."

Muhammad proposed and implemented a series of workshops with the Let's Get Dirty! Urban Agriculture Center where participants will use old chairs and totes to create raised garden beds.

These workshops will be held at Camp Curtin YMCA’s urban garden until June 13. Muhammad said she is planning to extend the workshops to reach the goal of teaching 40 to 50 families how to start their own garden at home.

Participants will learn how to grow vegetables including kale, melons and cabbage and sustainable living tips to make soil using their own waste.

"I want everybody to succeed, there is no reason why we should not be able to grow healthy foods," said Muhammad.

Muhammad said she aims to get people in her community involved in agriculture for more eco-friendly living.

"I want to get that synergy, that surge and get people really excited about getting back into the land," said Muhammad." Start getting Black hands back into Black soul.

Muhammad said she will take the results from the workshops to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank where this could potentially lead to more green space and sustainable living efforts.

The workshops were supported due to a donation from the Whitt Family Foundation.