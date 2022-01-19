Dickinson College hosts job fair amid worker shortages

“I think that the job market is very challenging," said Dennette Moul, the Director of Human Resources at Dickinson College. "We have a lot of individuals – not just at Dickinson but across the industries – leave the job market due to the pandemic.”



To combat worker shortages on campus, Dickinson officials conducted onsite interviews at Project Share Food Bank in Carlisle on Jan. 19. University representatives said they're looking to fill both part-time and full-time positions in their dining and facilities departments.



“I would say that we do have more positions than we have had active applicants for those positions probably for the first time in many many years for Dickinson college,” said Moul.



To incentivize potential employees, Moul said Dickinson is offering retention bonuses for positions in dining services and housekeeping. So far, the university has filled four positions.



“I parked, walked in the door, got some hand sanitizer and got a job,” said Erin Marvin, a new employee at Dickinson College who applied at the school's job fair today.



Landing a job proved seamless for Marvin, who was a stay-at-home mother before deciding to rejoin the workforce. Surprisingly, she said it wasn't easy securing a job since making that decision.