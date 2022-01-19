Dickinson College hosts job fair amid worker shortages

CARLISLE, Pa. — Since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 has left numerous employers across central Pennsylvania searching for workers to fill open positions. Even Dickinson College in Cumberland County is one of those struggling organizations.
“I think that the job market is very challenging," said Dennette Moul, the Director of Human Resources at Dickinson College. "We have a lot of individuals – not just at Dickinson but across the industries – leave the job market due to the pandemic.”
To combat worker shortages on campus, Dickinson officials conducted onsite interviews at Project Share Food Bank in Carlisle on Jan. 19. University representatives said they're looking to fill both part-time and full-time positions in their dining and facilities departments.
“I would say that we do have more positions than we have had active applicants for those positions probably for the first time in many many years for Dickinson college,” said Moul.
To incentivize potential employees, Moul said Dickinson is offering retention bonuses for positions in dining services and housekeeping. So far, the university has filled four positions.
“I parked, walked in the door, got some hand sanitizer and got a job,” said Erin Marvin, a new employee at Dickinson College who applied at the school's job fair today.
Landing a job proved seamless for Marvin, who was a stay-at-home mother before deciding to rejoin the workforce. Surprisingly, she said it wasn't easy securing a job since making that decision.
“I called every temp agency locally, and I haven’t gotten any phone calls back, so I was very happy to come in and get a job,” she said.
Marvin starts at Dickinson on Monday.
Meanwhile, Moul said she’s unsure how recruitment for the college will proceed in the future. Moving forward, she expects employers will face more challenges in the labor market.