Knoebels adds 'Work 'n Kamp' program to fill jobs

The innovative program at the resort in Northumberland County allows workers to stay in one of the campgrounds.

ELYSBURG, Pa. — Lake Glory Campground near Catawissa is a popular spot to vacation. The campground is owned by Knoebels Amusement Resort and has more than 200 sites. It's usually filled with campers who spend time at the park.

"Several of those guests have mentioned to us in the past, 'I'd love to work for you but don't have anywhere to stay,'" said Knoebels spokesperson Stacy Yutko.

That's where Knoebels' newest hiring incentive, "Work 'n Kamp" comes from. It's exactly what it sounds like. There is a free campsite up for grabs if you work at Knoebels during August.

"You will need to work a minimum of 40 hours and have at least two people available at your campsite to work during that time."

Employees need their own camper.

"The Work 'n Kamp program participants will be able to utilize that shuttle service daily from the campground to the amusement park. The campsites will also include sewer, water, and electric hookups."

Yutko says that if the program is successful, it may expand for next season.

Knoebels is in a good position this year when it comes to hiring. It was even able to open more rides like Flying Turns.

"Our employment situation has definitely improved from last season. We are looking at several hundred additional team members than what we had last season," Yutko said.

Knoebels will continue hiring for the rest of the summer and in preparation for its fall season.

