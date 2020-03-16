Woman tries to flee from police with two children in the car, rams cruiser in Lancaster County

Police say Pagano had two children ages, 5 and 10, in her vehicle during the low-speed pursuit.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Mount Joy woman is facing criminal charges after attempting to flee from police during a traffic stop in Lancaster County on Friday night. Investigators say two children, ages 5 and 10, were in her vehicle during the incident.

Tiffany Pagano, 30, is charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, institutional vandalism, DUI and other related offenses.

It unfolded shortly before 10 p.m. Friday along Route 222 south in Manheim Township. Police received reports of an erratic driver swerving all over the road along Route 222 with a flat tire. As officers attempted to pull Pagano over in the area of Route 30 West and Route 72, she failed to stop and kept driving north on Route 72, according to police reports.

The low-speed pursuit ended momentarily when Pagano crashed her vehicle into the front yard of a home along the 5200 block of Brook Drive. As four officers approached her vehicle, Pagano drove out of the yard and hit a marked police vehicle, nearly hitting the officers, police said.

After driving about half a block, officers finally stopped her and took her into custody. Investigators found two children inside the vehicle, neither secured in a proper child-restraint system, police said.

Pagano exhibited signs of impairment and had a blood alcohol content of .165 percent.

Pagano was arraigned on $30,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 25.