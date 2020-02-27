Woman taken to hospital after crashing bicycle into vehicle in Ephrata

EPHRATA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was taken to the hospital after crashing her bicycle into a vehicle.
On February 26 around 7:50 a.m., police were dispatched to Parkview Heights Road and Wisteria Drive in Ephrata Township for the report of a bicyclist that was struck by a vehicle.
Police determined that the bicyclist, an adult woman, crashed her bicycle into the vehicle and suffered injuries.
She was taken to the hospital by ambulance with what authorities believe were non-life threatening injuries.