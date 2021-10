On Oct. 20, a student transport van hit a 69-year-old-woman while she was crossing the street in Ephrata Borough.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 69-year-old woman was hit by a Boyo student transport van while crossing the street in a designated crosswalk on Oct. 20, according to authorities.

Around 5 p.m., the woman was left with serious injuries after being struck at the intersection of North State Street and Pine Street in Ephrata Borough.

The victim has since been transported to Lancaster General Hospital.