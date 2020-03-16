Woman killed during state-police involved shooting in Jackson Township, Lebanon County

Charity Thome, 42, had previously escaped from police during a trespassing incident in North Lebanon Township the day prior.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A Richland woman is dead after a state police-involved shooting in Jackson Township, Lebanon County early Monday morning.

Charity Thome, 42, escaped from police during a trespassing incident at a home along the 1700 block of Heilmandale Road in North Lebanon Township a day prior.

Around 1:55 a.m. Monday, Pennsylvania State Police-Jonestown received another call that Thome was at the home again trying to break-in, according to state police reports.

North Lebanon Township police encountered Thome at the home and initiated a pursuit, state police said.

State troopers became involved in the pursuit when Thome entered Jackson Township.

As troopers tried to stop Thome by using a PIT maneuver, she attempted to ram a North Lebanon Township police cruiser, according to state police reports.

Troopers exited their vehicles and shouted commands at Thome to exit her vehicle, which they say she ignored.

Thome refused to comply with the Troopers commands and continued to accelerate her vehicle toward a North Lebanon Township police cruiser. At that point, state police say the troopers fired shots into Thome's vehicle.