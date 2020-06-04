Woman facing charges after children found swimming in York County farm pond unsupervised

Police say that 19-year-old Savannah Peterson was unaware the children had left the property and displayed signs of intoxication.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is facing charges after two children were found swimming in a farm pond unsupervised while in mild temperatures.

Savannah Peterson, 19, is facing endangering the welfare of children charges for her role in the incident.

On April 5 at 11:55 a.m., police investigated a child endangerment case that happened in the 2700 block of Ridge Road in Manheim Township.

The property owner told police that he saw two young children swimming in his farm pond. The air temperature at the time was 55 degrees.

The owner told police that the children were wearing bathing suits, and he had them leave the property.

Police located the children at a home in the 5300 block of Blue Hill Road.

Both were in fine health, and the only adult home at the time was Peterson.

She told police that she was currently responsible for the children while their grandfather wasn't home, and she told authorities she had no idea they had left the property.

Police say while speaking to Peterson, they noted signs of intoxication.

Peterson was taken into custody and transported to the York County Booking Center.