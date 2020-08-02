Woman dies in York Township of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

The York County Coroner says that a vehicle was accidentally left running in the garage inside the woman's home.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (12:37 p.m.) The York County Coroner has identified Lorraine Williams, 79, as the woman who died of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning yesterday evening in York Township.

PREVIOUSLY

The York County Coroner says an elderly woman and her dog were found dead in her York Township home Friday evening of a suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

At around 5:28 p.m., the York County Coroner was dispatched to the 300 block of Allegheny Drive in York Township for a reported death.

Upon investigating, the coroner says a vehicle was found running in the garage inside the home with the key in the ignition, and out of gas.

It is believed the vehicle was accidentally left running.

According to fire officials, during their inspection of the home, they found high carbon monoxide levels.

Deputy Coroner Onalee Gilbert responded to the scene and confirmed the death, according to the coroner release.