Woman dies in hospital more than three weeks after single-vehicle crash in Dover Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A woman died at Wellspan York Hospital Friday morning more than three weeks after she was invovled in a single-vehicle crash in Dover Township.

The coroner says 42-year-old April Swartz of Conewago Township was not wearing her seat belt when she lost control of her vehicle on June 18 at around 6 p.m. in the 5500 block of Carlisle Road.

After the crash, Swartz was taken to the hospital where she remained in critical condition until she succumbed to her injuries.

The coroner ruled her death as an accident and says multiple blunt force trauma was the cause of death.