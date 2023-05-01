Woman dies at hospital days after crash

Summer Sneeringer, 46, of Adams County, was released from the hospital after the crash but readmitted days later, when she passed away.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An Adams County woman passed away at the hospital approximately four days after a crash that dealt her debilitating injuries, the York County Coroner's Office announced.

Summer Sneeringer, 46, of Straban Township, was involved in a single-vehicle crash on April 24, the coroner said. She was driving south on Flickinger Road in Gettysburg, Adams County, when she swerved into the opposite lane and then back, hitting several trees.

The coroner says the airbags in Sneeringer's Jeep were deployed and she was wearing her seatbelt.

Emergency responders took her to a hospital for evaluation. She was released from the hospital after the crash but readmitted on April 27, passing away from her injuries on April 28 around 3:35 a.m.

The York County Coroner says her cause of death was a laceration on her spleen and the manner was accidental.