Woman dies after hitting 18- wheeler on I-81 north in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Martinsville Virginia woman died after crashing into a tractor-trailer on interstate I-81 north Friday night.

Police say shortly before 12 a.m., the 42-year-old woman and her 12-year-old passenger were traveling northbound in Southampton Township when they struck the rear of an 18-wheeler, which caused significant damage and injury, according to a state police report.

The tractor-trailer was stopped for traffic in the right lane when the crash happened, officials said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the 12-year-old was taken to the hospital for her injuries, police said.

There is no word on her condition.