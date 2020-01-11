Woman dies after boyfriend shoots her then shoots himself in Lebanon

The 35-year-old man is still being treated at a medical facility, according to authorities.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a woman died after her boyfriend shot her then shot himself in Lebanon Saturday night.

It all unfolded when police were dispatched to the 100 block of Mifflin Street at around 8:35 p.m. for a well-being check. Police say a second call reported a possible suicide.

Once officers arrived, they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds. Police say the man was taken to a local medical facility for treatment and the woman was determined to be dead.

According to authorities, there was evidence that indicated a verbal argument and the man shot the 30-year-female then shot himself.

Police say the two were in a relationship.

The person who made the call to the police, who also was a resident of the house, was uninjured. The handgun was recovered from the house, according to officials.

An autopsy will be performed on the woman and will be scheduled by the Lebanon County coroner.