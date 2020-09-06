Woman found dead at Gifford Pinchot State Park; police investigating

One woman was found dead and another was taken to the hospital.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in Gifford Pinchot State Park.

According to the York County Coroner, they were dispatched to the state park in the 800 block of East Camping Area Road in Warrington Township around 8:30 p.m. on June 8.

Upon arrival, the Deputy Coroner found a deceased adult woman. Officials also found a woman who was alive and she was reportedly taken to an area hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Police say there is an ongoing investigation into the death of the woman found at the park, and the public is not believed to be in any danger.

The York County Coroner says the woman will be identified pending notification of next of kin.

An autopsy has been scheduled at Lehigh Valley Hospital for 10:00 a.m. on June 10 to determine the cause of death.