Woman damages $24 worth of store items after clerk requests her to wear mask in Lower Swatara Township

Officials say the incident happened on Aug. 8 on the 1000 block of Fulling Mill Road.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Lower Swatara Township Police Department is requesting assistance with identifying a woman who damaged items at Souders Mini Mart after the clerk requested her to wear a mask.

Officials say the incident happened on Aug. 8 on the 1000 block of Fulling Mill Road.

The woman damaged $24 worth of items and left the store in an unknown direction, according to police.