Woman damages $24 worth of store items after clerk requests her to wear mask in Lower Swatara Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Lower Swatara Township Police Department is requesting assistance with identifying a woman who damaged items at Souders Mini Mart after the clerk requested her to wear a mask.
Officials say the incident happened on Aug. 8 on the 1000 block of Fulling Mill Road.
The woman damaged $24 worth of items and left the store in an unknown direction, according to police.
Anyone with information on the woman is asked to contact the Lower Swatara Township Police Department at (717)-939-0463 or submit an anonymous tip on CRIMEWATCH.