One-time bonus under Wolf administration to be distributed this week

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday that thousands of the older and disabled Pennsylvanians who already received a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will receive a one-time bonus rebate beginning this week.

The bonuses are being delivered to claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program via a proposal that Gov. Wolf recently signed into law.

"I am proud that bonus rebates are starting to roll out to Pennsylvanians in need this week," said Gov. Wolf. "For older adults in particular- many of whom are on a fixed income- a bonus Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program rebate this year will be a gamechanger. These bonus rebates will help older adults and Pennsylvanians with disabilities stay in their homes."

Under the new law, Pennsylvanians will receive an additional one-time bonus rebate equal to 70 percent of their original rebate. The total amount a claimant can receive could total as much as $1,657.50. This is an increase from the previous maximum of $975.

According to the Wolf administration, The Department of Revenue has already processed 361,042 one-time bonus rebates for claimants who were approved for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021.

These claimants do not need to take any additional action to secure their bonus rebates, they will automatically receive their one-time bonus through the same method (direct deposit or mailed paper check) that they received their original rebates earlier in the year.

"Although we originally said that we expected one-time bonus rebates to be paid starting in September, we are extremely pleased that we're ahead of schedule and prepared to start providing this needed relief earlier than expected," Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said.

"At the same time, we are asking claimants who are expecting a paper check in the mail to be patient. It will take several weeks to mail all of the checks for the one-time bonus rebates, whereas those who elected direct deposit on their application forms should see their bonus rebates sooner," said Hassell.

Designed to provide additional relief to some of Pennsylvania's most vulnerable residents who are still recovering from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rebates are paid for with $140 million in funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

No action is needed if you are an eligible claimant of the Property/Tax Rent Rebate Program and have already filed an application for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021. The Department of Revenue will take care of everything on the back end to ensure those who qualify receive their original rebate and bonus rebate for the 2021 claim year.

For those who have not yet filed an application, you are encouraged to do so.

Eligible Pennsylvanians can fill out an application here. Claimants can also find a paper application and instructions on the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program by visiting this website.

For those who are still waiting for their 2021 claim to be processed and approved, following approval they will receive a combined rebate in a one-time payment. Those eligible will receive the combined rebate through the elected method on the application form- either a check or direct deposit.

Those who have not submitted an application for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will also receive one combined payment if they are approved.

The Department of Revenue is encouraging eligible applicants to submit their applications as soon as possible.

The processing of rebates and bonus rebates will continue through the end of the year, as additional applications are received. The deadline to apply for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 is Dec. 31, 2022.

It's free to apply for the rebate and applications are being reminded that free assistance is available at hundreds of locations across the state. Assistance can be found at Department of Revenue district offices, local Area Agencies on Aging, senior centers and state legislators' offices.

Applicants may also visit the department's Online Customer Service Center to find helpful tips and answers to commonly asked questions regarding the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.