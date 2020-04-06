Wolf administration will make $50 million in grant funds available to fire companies, EMS impacted by COVID-19

Of the $50 million in funding set aside for this new program, $44 million will be available to fire and rescue companies and $6 million will go to EMS companies.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf announced Thursday that the Office of State Fire Commissioner will be working to enact recent legislation to provide $50 million in direct financial relief to fire and emergency medical service companies negatively impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

“Since we began taking action to curtail the spread of COVID-19, our state’s fire and EMS companies have seen record-breaking call volume and fewer opportunities to raise funds," Wolf said in a press release. “These grants will go a long way to support their heroic efforts amid a very difficult public health crisis that has created a financial burden for many of these companies.”

“It has become a struggle just to keep the lights on for far too many of the companies that protect our communities,” State Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego said. “I am pleased that our office can help get these funds out to the companies most in need.”

Of the $50 million in funding set aside for this new program, $44 million will be made available to fire and rescue companies and the remaining $6 million will go to EMS companies. Though the legislation took immediate effect, the Office of State Fire Commissioner must now establish the protocols for application, review and disbursement of grant funds.