Wolf administration urges Pennsylvanians to prepare for hurricane season

Fifty years after Hurricane Agnes, property owners are being urged to prepare for hurricane season by considering flood insurance to protect their homes

The Wolf administration is urging Pennsylvanians to be prepared for the looming hurricane season.

Acting Insurance Commissioner of Pa., Michael Humphreys and Pennsylvania's Emergency Management Agency Director, Randy Padfield, urged property owners on Friday to prepare for the rough weather by considering flood insurance.

The insurance can be used to protect homes, businesses, and possessions.

Fifty years ago, Hurricane Agnes pummeled the midstate, dramatically impacting homes and businesses.

"Pennsylvania has experienced its share of historic flooding," Humphreys said. "Just last summer, strong storms, tornadoes, and flooding in the Commonwealth caused significant damages and cleanup, as well as hardship and stress for the property owners left to deal with the aftermath."

“We want to urge you now to take the time to review your coverage, prepare for potential hazards, and mitigate the risk to your family and home," he went on. "Looking to the past to prepare for the future, homeowners should consider purchasing added flood insurance, as standard homeowners policies do not cover flood damage.”

Flood insurance is available through both the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and the growing private market, regardless of whether or not the property owner lives in a designated flood zone.

Individuals looking to purchase new homes or businesses are encouraged to research before buying, to determine if the area has had pervious flooding.

“There are far too few homes insured for flood in the Commonwealth," he went on. "In a state with nearly 3.1 million insured homes, fewer than 50,000 are covered for flood."

Consumers should be aware that flood insurance policies typically aren't active immediately. With most, there is a 30-day waiting period before policies are active.

“Knowing that you have that financial protection can bring a degree of peace of mind during your recovery from flooding, which can happen anywhere, whether or not there’s a history of flooding in your neighborhood," PEMA Director Padfield added.

In the event of a hurricane or severe storm that causes flooding or damages, the Insurance Department has prepared a list of resources that can guide the property owner through filing insurance claims.

The After the Storm brochure, found online at insurance.pa.gov, includes tips such as: