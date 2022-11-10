Wolf administration outlines winter preparations for the upcoming cold

Officials also say there are some simple steps you can take to be as safe as possible on winter roads.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As winter continues to creep closer, PennDOT and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission officials outlined Tuesday what they're doing to prepare.

Every year the Pa. Turnpike Commission prepares to confront winter snow and sleet by checking and performing necessary maintenance on its entire fleet of trucks, plows and salt spreaders.

"We need your help to keep this season a safe one. We urge drivers to allow plenty of space for snow plow operators so they can perform their jobs effectively and safely," said Mike Keiser with PennDOT's Highway Administration.

PennDOT will have about 4,700 road workers on standby throughout the winter season ready to plow roads and spread salt.

"It's really important to make sure that you are prepared. If you have clothes necessary, and medication with you, you have prepared, your vehicle is prepared to be out in the snow," said Craig Shuey the chief operating officer with the Pa. Turnpike Commission.

Motorists should prepare for potential wintry weather by ensuring they have supplies in their cars before heading out: food, water, blankets, extra gloves and hats, cell phone charger, hand or foot warmers, windshield brush and scraper, and any specialized items like medications or baby and pet supplies.

If motorists encounter snow or ice-covered roads, they should slow down, increase their following distance and avoid distractions.

Additonally, PennDOT is still looking to hire around 700 more temporary equipment operators for the winter season.

For more information on available jobs and pay rates, click here.

For more information on PennDOT's winter preparations and additional winter-driving resources for motorists, visit the department's winter website.