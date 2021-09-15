Wolf administration kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month

The theme for this year is Esperanza: A celebration of Hispanic Heritage and Hope. The goal is for people to be resilient and optimistic to envision an ideal future.

Governor’s Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs (GACLA) honored Hispanic Heritage Month with remarks at the Pennsylvania State Capitol.

Officials from the commission gave remarks about the history and contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans globally and in the Commonwealth.

The theme for this year is Esperanza: A celebration of Hispanic Heritage and Hope. The goal is for people to be resilient and optimistic to envision an ideal future.

The Executive Director of GACLA, Luz Colón, said this year's theme provides a sense of comfort and hope for people during the pandemic.

"They're facing a lot of challenges and people need hope," said Colón. "It really speaks true to our communities.

Pennsylvania is what many individuals in the Latino community call home, according to Rep. Manny Guzman

"One million Latinos call Pennsylvania home serving as an integral part of our community, of our cultural diversity here in the Commonwealth," said Guzman. "This commonwealth is in debt to many individuals within the Hispanic community for the significant role that they have played in the essential professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Officials also addressed the need to diminish inequities in the Latino community to create a better future for the next generation.

"The work that is needed to address the inequities that persist for Latinos particularly as it relates in my world in educational attainment is something that we must remain committed to year-round," said Noe Ortega, secretary of education.