Wolf administration grants additional extension for license to carry firearms permits set to expire

All permits due to expire on March 19 or later are now valid through Sept. 30, according to State Police.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf has granted an additional extension to license to carry firearms permits that were due to expire on March 19 or later, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Those permits are now valid through September 30, police say. The previous extension granted by the Wolf administration was set to expire on July 31.

The extension of license to carry permit expiration dates is necessary due to the closure of some county courthouses and sheriff's offices, as well as other ongoing COVID-19 mitigation efforts, police say.

In Pennsylvania, an individual 21-years-old or older may apply for a license to carry firearms by submitting a completed application to the sheriff of the county in which they reside or, if a resident of a city of the first class, with the chief of police of that city.

The sheriff has 45 days to investigate and determine an individual's eligibility to be issued a license, which is valid for five years.

A license to carry firearms is required to carry a firearm concealed on one’s person or in a vehicle. Any person who carries a firearm concealed on or about his person except in their home or fixed place of business without a valid and lawfully issued license commits a felony of the third degree, according to police.