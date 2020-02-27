x
Wolf Administration delivers naloxone to Harrisburg International Airport

It's part of an ongoing effort to expand access to the medication and decrease opioid overdoses across the Commonwealth.
HIA TSA Line

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Wolf Administration delivered naloxone to the Harrisburg International Airport today as part of an ongoing effort to expand access to the medication and decrease opioid overdoses across the Commonwealth.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine and Department of Drug and Alcohol Program Secretary Jen Smith announced this initiative at the Harrisburg International Airport.

It is one of the seven initial Pennsylvania airports who are participating in the initiative.

