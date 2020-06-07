Wolf Administration announces more CARES Act funding will go to child care centers

Since the COVID-19 pandemic 65 child care centers in the state have closed permanently.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As some child care centers in the state struggle to stay open, the Wolf Administration announced another round of funding to help them.

Bright Horizons Child Care Center in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County would normally be filled with children, but like may centers across the state their enrollment has dropped drastically from about 100 kids to 17 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Those that remained open lost many of their clients because parents were no longer going to work," said Governor Tom Wolf.

To help the child care industry, as parents slowly started going back to work, the Wolf Administration announced another round of CARES Act funding. An additional $53 million will go to child care centers across the state. In June, these centers received $51 million in CARES Act funding, and moving forward will get another $116 million in federal funding in the coming months.

"With more parents getting back to work we need to relieve them of the pressure and the stress of not knowing what they're going to do with their children," said Gov. Wolf. "It's really important that child education gets back as quickly as possible."