Wolf Administration promotes apprenticeship week to gain new recruits in agriculture industry

The push for agriculture apprenticeships comes as the Wolf Administration says nearly 70,000 farmers and laborers are expected to retire in the next 10 years.

LITITZ, Pa. — On Monday, the Wolf administration kicked off the second annual "Agriculture Apprenticeship Week." The initiative is a way to spread the word on available jobs in the industry due to a predicted shortage.

"We simply don’t have enough labor, we don’t have enough land, we just got to maximize our returns," said Tim Wentz of the Northeast Equipment Dealers Association.

According to the Wolf administration, in the next decade, the industry may face a workforce deficit as 75,000 farmers and laborers are expected to retire. To fill the foreseen gap, the department is pushing for more apprenticeships.

Tractor company Binkley and Hurst created an apprenticeship program two years ago to bring new talent into the industry.

"We’re very interested in apprenticeships because it allows younger technicians to come into our shop and do the work that our technicians regularly do." said Josh Hahn, a Service Administrator at Binkley and Hurst.

Many agriculture apprenticeship programs usually provide new recruits with hands on learning, mentorship and paid training between $14 and $20 per hour.

"We are obviously competing against other technician groups like auto mechanics and truck mechanics, so it’s a great way to get these guys in here and train them up," Hahn added.

The Wolf administration has provided $30 million toward seven apprenticeship programs and two pre-apprenticeship programs.

"These programs are training the next generation of food and agriculture workers for in-demand, competitive jobs. Apprenticeships open up career pathways to fulfilling and meaningful work," said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding.